The Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra and the FBSO Chorus will present the annual "Deck the Halls" holiday concert on Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m. at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford.
Among the offerings will be Leroy Anderson's holiday classic Sleigh Ride, the quodlibet to Silent Night, Night of Silence, Richard Hayman’s arrangement, Here We Come A-Caroling, with O Christmas Tree, and I Saw Three Ships.
The concert will also feature the Holiday Market, with holiday goods made by the orchestra and chorus members. There are a wide range of gifts, decorations, and trinket available, from scarves, earrings, home decor, and more!
Tickets are available for purchase at www.fbso.org/upcoming-events.
