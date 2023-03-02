On Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m., the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra will present Beethoven's Romantic Legacy at Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford. The concert will feature the most well-known composers from the Romantic Era who were influenced by Ludwig von Beethoven’s music: Schubert, Berlioz, Schumann, Brahms, and Liszt. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fbso.org.
Fort Bend Symphony to present "Beethoven's Romantic Legacy" on March 12
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Ken Fountain
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recent Headlines
- Man, juvenile arrested in murder of Richmond man
- Did you know? These staple foods you enjoy regularly were actually invented in Texas
- Fort Bend Symphony to present "Beethoven's Romantic Legacy" on March 12
- Lady Chargers’ hoops setting foundation with state tournament trip
- Can Taking a Break From Social Media Help You Recharge? Selena Gomez Thinks So
- Muceus, Diaz named Fort Bend ISD Principles of the Year
- Review: Johnny Tamales lives up to the anticipation
- Residents turn out for Missouri City Freedom Walk
Most Popular
Articles
- Man, juvenile arrested in murder of Richmond man
- Woman charged with theft of COVID relief funds
- Review: Johnny Tamales lives up to the anticipation
- Sugar Land middle-school student combines interests in science, journalism
- Area dignitaries make the rounds during Fort Bend County Day at the Capitol
- Sugar Land Council gives go-ahead to Imperial district redevelopment proposal
- March Happenings: What’s on the Calendar for the First Month of Spring
- Foster High School student Mia Huckman named Grand Champion at Rodeo Houston
- Residents turn out for Missouri City Freedom Walk
- Review: Texas Biergarten offers fine Hill Country food and atmosphere
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.