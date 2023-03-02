Fort Bend Symphony to present "Beethoven's Romantic Legacy" on March 12
Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra

On Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m., the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra will present Beethoven's Romantic Legacy at Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford. The concert will feature the most well-known composers from the Romantic Era who were influenced by Ludwig von Beethoven’s music: Schubert, Berlioz, Schumann, Brahms, and Liszt. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fbso.org.

