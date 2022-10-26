I think I can safely say I’ve never been to another restaurant quite like Missouri City’s Fu Lu Su before.
In the food reviewer’s perpetual search for new dining options, you’re bound to end up off the beaten path. And perhaps no other place of recent memory fits the definition of “off the beaten path” as this Missouri City destination for Thai dining.
As to whether that’s a good or bad thing, I guess it depends somewhat on what you’re looking for.
At first glance, Fu Lu Su looks like your typical strip joint fare – tucked into a jumble of businesses at 2487 Cartwright Road. But as one approaches the entrance, that first impression quickly comes undone.
A makeshift garden of sorts greets visitors near the front door. And the edges of the room inside are littered with what look like items you might find around a family’s home – a box of tennis balls, some cleaning equipment, etc.
Having come this far, I tried to sit into my surroundings by grabbing a menu and seating myself at a table that could easily fit eight or more (therefore an odd sight for me alone).
A small marker board near the cash register informed me that the special of the day was a curry, but the menu was chock-full of tempting options.
Ultimately, after considering the choices for a few moments, I opted for a childhood favorite I hadn’t ordered in some time – cashew chicken and an order of egg rolls.
On a brief side note, the meal options at this place are shockingly inexpensive, especially for a restaurant in 2022. A sign in both the menu and at the door said the restaurant wouldn’t accept card payment for orders less than $10, which is why I ended up ordering egg rolls to go along with a meal.
Several minutes later, two of the biggest egg rolls and twin plates piled high with cashew chicken and steamed rice appeared at my table.
I’m the sort of person for whom ambiance like what greeted me when I walked in the door at Fu Lu Su is a draw. But for all the ambiance, I thought the food itself didn’t quite reach the heights I expected.
Both the chicken and egg rolls were good, solid lunch options. And for a total just over $12 factoring in a tip, it’s tremendous value for the quantity.
Whether you’ll ultimately love or hate Fu Lu Su, then, boils down to how you normally take in a place like I’ve described.
Fu Lu Su
Address: 2487 Cartwright Road, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 12 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday
Entrée prices: $6.99-$10.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Vegetarian menu
Star of the show: Cashew chicken ($8.99)
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
