Sugar Land Town Square is a busy place year round and, at the same time, a quiet respite and source of inspiration for professionals on their lunch break or anyone who happens to be paying a visit.
Ever since Art Museum TX, 16165 City Walk, opened under challenging circumstances in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in May, it has been a destination for creative people and art lovers who have flocked to the gallery to see some of the best local art in the region.
Its website describes it as an “art museum with a big sense of community” and it has rotating galleries and exhibitions throughout the year. Its mission is to reach the “Fort Bend area population from one end of the region to the other, reaching throughout the surrounding areas and growing a wider audience.”
The museum has a second location in Katy’s Cinco Ranch subdivision at 2717 Commercial Center Blvd., which also has programming for children.
Both museum campuses showcase the works of artists based in Fort Bend and Harris counties, including high-end paintings and sculptures and leather goods for sale.
From floral tapestries to rustic wooden boards, glass bulbs and three-dimensional watercolor paper shapes, there is an impressive collection on display at Art Museum TX.
Its current gallery of sculptures will run through January. The museum is free for standard gallery viewing, but charges fees for some programs and events, including an “Intuitive Art” event from 5-9:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19, a two-day “emersion” performance art event for $195.
In the past, both the Sugar Land and Katy museums have hosted family-friendly “painting parties” and educational programs for kids.
The museum has a wide range of membership and fundraising opportunities, from a $50 “I heart” membership that provides free admission to events, to a $50,000 “crystal” package which the museum says is enough to fund its operations for a year.
There is a discounted option of $45 for students, artists, educators, seniors and military members.
Art Museum TX is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call museum director Ana Villaronga-Roman at 346-387-1192
