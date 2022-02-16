Charity Carter started the Edison Arts Foundation (EAF) in 2013 because of her love of music and dance and the inspiration and pride she received as a young Black girl growing up in Brentwood in a dance class taught by a Black woman.
The Sugar Land resident hails from a family of successful entrepreneurs who were always community-oriented, she said.
Her goal with EAF and the Fort Bend Academy of Arts & Dance (FBAAD), 1959 Texas Parkway in Missouri City, has been to provide a place where students from all walks of life could find an artistic outlet.
“My dad told me, ‘why don't you go where little brown girls can learn to dance?’” Carter said. “I knew Missouri City had a connotation of Black excellence and African American pride.”
Last Saturday, Carter and Houston ballet icon Lauren Anderson partnered to host a free class in Missouri City for 25 students ages 10-17 at FBAAD in celebration of Black History Month. I sat down with both Carter and Anderson to learn more about the event, and what they are doing to advocate for Black excellence and the arts community in Fort Bend County.
Anderson, a Third Ward native, became the first Black principal ballerina of the Houston Ballet in 1990, and second ever at a major American ballet company, paving the way for other Black principal ballerinas like Misty Copeland of American Ballet Theater. Anderson said she’s proud of the neighborhood she calls home and is eager to use her platform to inspire children to pursue their artistic passions.
“The work that it takes to do it, and the feeling that you get from it, and the knowledge of how to become excellent, is what's ingrained in you just through the movements,” Anderson said. “From that, you find out this person is a good singer, or this person likes the violin. The arts opens the door to a world of self-discovery.”
Carter said Anderson is the perfect role model for children in Fort Bend County and all across the Houston area.
“I want our children to see her legacy,” Carter said. “To see Black excellence, to see greatness. I want them to see hard work. I want them to see themselves. (Anderson) represents everything that I want for our communities.”
After a 23-year career performing with the Houston Ballet, Anderson transitioned to teaching ballet and dance classes - something she said has come naturally to her.
“I think that maybe all of my ancestors were teachers,” Anderson said. “I think that whatever tribe I'm from, that my people were teaching me because my parents are teachers, my aunts and uncles are teachers, and I'm a teacher. It's something that's so natural and ingrained in me.”
By the end of this year or early next year, Carter hopes construction will be completed on a new facility with a 400-seat theater for the performing arts and a 120-seat studio dance space anchored by the Edison Lofts, a mixed-income housing development on a 12.5 acre lot.
“We'll bring 150 students on a daily basis to this (facility) after school,” Carter said. “They will continue to learn dance after having a healthy snack and getting help with their homework.”
The development is an effort to revitalize the community both culturally and economically, she said.
“At the end of the day, we want to make a difference,” Carter said. “The Missouri City and Fort Bend Houston that I knew and grew up with is not it now. We’ve got to reclaim that.”
