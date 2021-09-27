After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo made a triumphant return to Rosenberg on Friday, with befitting pomp and circumstance and a well-attended opening night that saw lines stretching nearly the length of the fence running along the entrance to the fairgrounds.
Having attended state and county fairs in rural Illinois and Wisconsin (I spent a few weeks there one summer working on my uncle’s dairy farm, which is a story for another time) and Arizona, I’d had a pretty good idea of what to expect.
Even so, there were some things unique to Texas and unique to Fort Bend that I appreciated about the opening night of the 85th edition of this local tradition.
As I made my way across the fairgrounds, the smell of turkey legs and freshly-popped kettle corn wafted through the air and upbeat country music boomed in the distance.
I watched along with parents and supporters of participants from Elkins High School, Travis High School and Ridge Point High School, among others, as they and their animals competed in the goat division of the livestock show in front of a panel of judges.
I saw everything from jars of homemade honey and pickled carrots to drawings, watercolor paintings and photographs of Texas wildlife and landscapes in the art exhibition.
Around 7 p.m., the bleachers at O.D. Tucker Arena began to fill as they awaited the procession of newly-crowned Fort Bend County Fair Queen Meadow Elkins and a host of other activities, including mutton busting, a rodeo event for kids who race on sheep clad head-to-toe in hockey helmets and padding.
It was there I found Carter Dulak, 7, who was gearing up to compete in the Fort Bend County Fair for the first time and his second race overall. He told me he’s been competing in the sport since 2019.
“I like riding the sheep and trying to hang on,” Carter Dulak said. “They’re really soft, slippery, and fast.”
Carter’s father James Dulak, who lives in Fulshear, said he and his wife volunteer at the Houston Livestock Show regularly and that he grew up around local organizations that promoted agricultural education like 4-H. He said he plans to become more involved with the Fort Bend County Fair in the future.
“It’s a good family atmosphere out here,” Dulak said. “It’s fun for the kids.”
He said there are plenty of opportunities for families to get involved in groups like 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA) in their communities.
“It’s not just agriculture,” James Dulak said. “There’s a lot of life lessons that you can learn, similar to what you’ll see with the Boy Scouts. And now that I have a son of my own, I want to get him involved.”
Earlier that afternoon, simply by being in the right place at the right time, I was able to capture some photos of two different sets of siblings playing on a bright orange tractor polished and primed for families to take the kind of shot that might end up on a Christmas card later.
I happened upon an interaction between kids that was both so familiar and relatable — the first pair was a brother and his older sister, who were playfully fighting over who got to take the wheel of the tractor. But when another pair of brothers asked if they could get a turn on the tractor, she happily relinquished it, but ensuring, as older siblings are wont to do (I can attest to this personally) that they were in the driver’s seat.
And it’s these sorts of moments, rather than anything staged or preplanned, that make events like the county fair worthwhile for me.
