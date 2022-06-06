I think the family member most excited by me bringing home cupcakes from Smallcakes Missouri City might have been none other than our border collie, Molly Ivins.
While Molly sniffing around for food is nothing new, the chance to watch her excitedly scarf down a tiny cupcake with a bone on top of it was a unique delight.
I speak only intermediate dog, but from what I can tell, she would have given the Missouri City cupcake business, 6261 State Highway 6, Suite 100B, two paws up. And the rest of us weren’t far behind.
Food reviews for me typically turn into something akin to pilgrimages – an opportunity to break from a busy week reporting and venture to some restaurant that has held appeal for one reason or another.
But in the interest of keeping things fresh and interesting, I thought a dessert place might be fun to write about this week. And what better way to experience dessert than sampling multiple treats?
Smallcakes Missouri City has a bevy of interesting flavors and toppings to try, and I hardly knew where to begin. So, I let each of our family members pick a flavor – my wife, Michelle, asked for chocolate, Molly asked for a puppy cake and I settled on peanut butter.
The first sign that we were headed in the right direction is when I called to place the order – the employee quickly took it down, asked a few questions about toppings and said it would be ready by the time I arrived.
Sure enough, it was.
The cupcakes came in a box perfect for displaying, and we all took a moment to appreciate the craft of the design before each digging in.
In a word, the cupcakes were perfect – moist, with light and fresh frosting and just the right size to sate any sweet tooth, without leaving you feeling sick at the end.
I cannot recommend this business highly enough. And, if you don’t believe me, then don’t doubt Molly. She’s never wrong.
Smallcakes Missouri City
Address: 6261 State Highway 6, Suite 100B
Hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday
Entree prices: Cupcakes are about $4 each
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: No
Star of the show: Puppy cake
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.