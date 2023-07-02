Live music by international entertainer Richie Kaye will be featured at Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library on Saturday, July 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room of the library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
In his performance of “The Great American Music Over the Last 100 Years,” musical entertainer Richie Kaye will take listeners on a journey through the years with light-hearted Americana music.
Patron will enjoy selections of upbeat American popular melodies, including show tunes, jazz, and songs about Texas and America. The selections will include ‘20s flapper music, ‘30s swing, ‘40s showtunes, ‘50s honky-tonk, ‘60s classic Nashville, ‘70s light rock, and contemporary songs, including Americana originals.
Richie Kaye is a solo acoustic guitar and voice performer who has appeared to audiences across the United States and Asia over the past 30 years. He has worked on television, on the live stage, in theaters, museums, and clubs, and in the subway.
The event, made possible by the Friends of the George Memorial Library. is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
