Houston Civic Symphony to present season finale in Sugar Land

On May 5, beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Houston Civic Symphony will present its 2022-23 season finale at Sugar Land Baptist Church, 16755 Southwest Freeway.
The concert conducted by Brian Runnels, the symphony's music director since 2006, will feature composer Hector Beriloz's Symphonie Fantastique. Also on the program will be Samuel Barbers Overture to The School for Scandal and Aberto Ginastera's Four Dances from Estancia.
The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.
