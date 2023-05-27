The Houston Symphony invites the Fort Bend ISD community to attend its free summer concert at Willowridge High School, 16301 Chimney Rock Rd., June 7 at 7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend.
Jacob Joyce, currently serving as the assistant conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the resident conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and the music director of the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra, will lead the program. Cuban-born violinist Rainel Joubert, a community-embedded musician with the Houston Symphony, will be the featured soloist.
The program will feature works by Arturo Márquez, Gioachino Rossini, William Grant Still and Florence Price, John Williams, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and more.
Guests who arrive 45 minutes early can enjoy family-friendly musical activities including the Instrument Petting Zoo where they can try out various musical instruments.
For more information, including the full program, visit houstonsymphony.org.
