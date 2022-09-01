An award-winning performing arts studio and theater is now open in Sugar Land Town Square.
On Aug. 16, Inspiration Stage announced that it is now open in the mixed-use and retail development. The 6,000-square-foot space includes a 150-seat theater, lobby, studio and lab, and offers classes for ages four to nineteen and performance opportunities for youth and adults, according to a news release from the studio.
Its original location was at Sugar Land Auditorium before moving to Stafford prior to relocating to Sugar Land Town Square.
“We are thrilled to now be located in the heart of Sugar Land Town Square,” said Mandy Seymore-Senat, the Artistic Director at Inspiration Stage. “Our families and patrons love seeing our shows and enjoying the fabulous restaurants and shops in the Square. The atmosphere here is electric and we are so thrilled to be providing Fort Bend residents with quality theatre with heart.”
The organization is in its 10th year providing entertainment and provides 14-16 shows per year, according to the release. This year’s shows will include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr., The Wizard of Oz, Shrek, Disney’s The Lion King Kids, and more.
“Performing arts is an important component to any community,” said Matt Ragan of Rebees, which co-manages Sugar Land Town Square. “We are building a creative culture at Sugar Land Town Square, and Inspiration Stage is the perfect new addition to bring into the mix to create a robust, enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike.”
