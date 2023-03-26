It's official: Sugar Land has an arts festival

Editor's Note: This week we introduce an occasional Fort Bend County arts and culture column by contributor Mitch Cohen, who also writes for our sister paper, The Leader. Know of any events coming up? Send information to news@fortbendstar.com.
It’s official, Sugar Land has its very own, official, bona fide art festival! The Sugar Land Arts Fest returns this weekend for its second annual event.
Sugar Land Arts Fest is presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, showcasing local, national, and international artists. The event happens Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, 2023, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Smart Financial Centre Plaza, 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land.
What makes an art festival legit? A reason for art patrons and the general public to stay all day and even to come back a second day. Art, music and entertainment, food and drink and children’s activities are all on that list and the Sugar Land Arts Fest managed all that successfully in their first year, and they’re back with more for the second.
"We're excited to bring back the Sugar Land Arts Fest for another year,” said Stacy Borgfeldt, a of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation board and co-chair of the 2023 Sugar Land Arts Fest. "This year's event will celebrate a diverse group of artists, showcasing an outdoor gallery of original, one-of-a-kind art.”
Attendees will be able to visit with and purchase works from local, national, and international artists, including paintings, sculptures, glass, photography, jewelry, pottery, and more.
Local artists are returning for the second year and there will be more of them as word of the inaugural event’s success spread.
I had a chance to speak with landscape and nature photographer Tim Herschbach, who regularly attends Houston-area festivals and events.
“The Sugar Land Arts Fest is a much-needed multi-day local art show in the southwest Houston area that is easily accessible compared to the huge national shows that we have a few times a year,” Herschbach said.
“Sugar Land and the surrounding communities have been needing an art show like this and I'm looking forward to participating as an artist again this year, as it is close to my home in Manvel and very convenient for me as an artist in the area to exhibit my work," he said.
Herschbach said he likes that visitors can park near the entrance and enjoy live music while browsing a large variety of local artists.
“Did you buy art and don't want to lug it around all day? Your car isn't far away,” Herschbach said. “And don't forget the beer garden!”
Organizers say this year's event will feature even more live music and a wider variety of musicians including "Tribute to George Strait," featuring Derek Spence, “The Ziggy Band,” “Bubba Westly,” and “ Flash Back.” The names describe the music well, I think. These and and more entertainment are listed on the website and social media pages.
The beer garden Herschbach mentioned also has hand-selected wines, and there will be a variety of food truck vendors selling different and fun food options. 2023 brings the addition of a children’s art activity area.
Updates and highlights can be found by following the Sugar Land Arts Fest on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sugarlandartsfest. Tickets are $10 and parking is free. To purchase tickets and for more general information, visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.
Cohen writes Art Valet, an arts column in our sister paper The Leader, and is an artist and founder of the First Saturday Arts Market and The Market at Sawyer Yards. Find him at ArtValet.com.
