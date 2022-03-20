There is a new Japanese ramen restaurant open in Katy.
According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya opened a restaurant in Katy earlier this month at 22330 Grand Circle Blvd. The company has 13 other U.S. restaurants in Oregon, Indiana and Washington, though the Katy restaurant is the company’s first Texas location.
The restaurant’s website says Kizuki serves traditional Japanese ramen with a plethora of options, such as Garlic Tonkotsu, Tonkotsu Shoyu, Yuzu Shio, Hakata Tonkotsu as well as Spicy Miso, Chicken Shoyu and veggie ramen. Kizuki also serves original options such as Chicken Karagge – Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo – as well as chilled tofu and a Japanese pork bun, a pork belly sandwiched in a bun with green onions and cucumber. There are also several kinds of rice dishes available for customers.
Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya offers both dine-in and delivery. For more information on the restaurant and what they offer, visit their website at kizuki.com or call them at 281-783-9800.
Toasted Yolk coming to Rosenberg later this year
A Texas staple is opening a new Fort Bend County restaurant later this year.
According to the company’s Facebook page, the Toasted Yolk Café will be opening a location at 6726 Reading Rd., Suite 160 in Rosenberg in the coming months. When it opens, the Rosenberg spot will be the 19th Houston-area location for the restaurant and third in Fort Bend County, joining existing restaurants in Sugar Land (2210 Town Square Place) and Fulshear (6727 FM 1463, Suite 150).
The Toasted Yolk will offer breakfast and lunch options for diners, such as omelets, specialty eggs, and pancakes as well as Rueben and BLT sandwiches, patty melts, and various types of soups and salads. It will also offer soft drinks along with coffee, wine, specialty drinks, and mimosas.
Upon its opening, the restaurant’s website says it will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. For more information, visit their website at thetoastedyolk.com.
