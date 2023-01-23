In my quest to provide a tour of the world cuisines of Fort Bend County, I've so far taken readers to the Mediterranean, East Asia, Italy, India, and Japan. But this week, I'm taking you to perhaps the most exotic locale yet: Louisiana.
Sure, the Pelican State may be right next door to us in Texas. But in many ways, as the old advertising tag line went, it's a whole other country.
I speak with some experience. Much of family originally hails from Louisiana, and I have relatives in both the northern and southern parts of the state (which themselves are pretty different from each other). I also spent a couple of years of my childhood in Houma, a bit outside New Orleans, and often visited there afterward. So while I'm not exactly a Cajun, I am somewhat conversant.
Even so, I'd never paid a visit to LA Crawfish, a relatively new eatery on Highway 6 in Missouri City. So lat week, my co-diner and I gave it a try.
The place is in a stand-alone building, and is quite modern. But the interior is designed to give a certain roadhouse feel, although it was some tastefully modern lighting and other flourishes.
The expansive menu includes crawfish (of course), crabs, andouille sausage, shrimp, oysters, chicken, and with a nod to Asian-Cajun fusion, pho, noodles and rice.
Despite my Louisiana roots, I've never been particularly partial to crawfish. The taste is fine, I'm just not a big fan of the process of eating them. So on this trip, I went with one of my favorite standbys, the shrimp po' boy, along with a heaping bowl of white rice. )(Cajun rice and French fries are also available as side orders.)
It's hard to mess up a shrimp po' boy, I've found, but it can be done. But at LA Crawfish, it's just right. Most meals have the option of four spices: garlic butter, Cajun, Hot & Sour, or Szechuan. I went with Cajun, and it was perfect.
LA Crawfish has a handful of locations in the greater Houston area, as well as in San Antonio. If you're looking for a taste of Louisiana in a relaxed environment, you won't be disappointed.
LA Crawfish
Address: 3823 FM 1092 Road, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 pm. Friday and Saturday; noon-9:30 p.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $8.99-$14.00
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: Yes
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the Show: Shrimp Po' boy
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
