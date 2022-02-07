Ramone Jackson has been working in rodeos for so long that he can’t even remember when he first learned to ride a horse.
“I legitimately don’t know when I first learned,” he said. “Us Jacksons have always had an innate ability.”
Jackson, who was born in Alvin and grew up in Angleton, is essentially Black cowboy royalty. His parents are Robert and Catherine Jackson – organizers of the state’s first Black rodeo in 1953 and founders of the renowned McBeth Riding and Charity Club in 1960.
He is also kin to Buster Jackson, who worked alongside Fort Bend County’s George family and was also the first Black man to obtain a trail riders permit, according to the George Foundation.
This month, Ramone Jackson will help honor his family when he works at the George Ranch’s third annual rodeo – an event dedicated this year to commemorating the legacy of Black cowboys in Fort Bend County.
February is Black History Month, and the rodeo is set during the month to commemorate the accomplishments of Black cowboys in the county, according to organizers.
The event is meant to celebrate the legacy and accomplishments of his parents and the Buster Jackson family in particular, according to organizers.
“I’m grateful – and so thankful – for the opportunity to share and raise awareness of the legacy of the many Black cowboys who trail-blazed through history here at the George Ranch and elsewhere in Fort Bend County,” said Debra Greenwood-Sharp, a member of the Fort Bend History Association’s Board of Trustees. “Our committee has worked tirelessly to ensure a fun-filled, exciting time here at the ranch.”
For Ramone Jackson, the event is an opportunity to bring recognition to family members that he says were instrumental in advancing rodeos and Black cowboys in Texas.
“It’s not just the cultural aspect, the focus on Black cowboys, but in the rodeos itself,” he said. “Because keep in mind, this rodeo isn’t limited to Black people only. I grew up with the knowledge that our place was open to everybody. Our place in the (1970s) and '60s was one of the places where Black and white people came together, mixed and mingled.”
Jackson’s dad helped host rodeos at the George Ranch in the 1980s, he said. This year will mark the 69th year that the Jackson family has worked in and produced rodeos, he said.
“We hope this rodeo becomes a historical thing,” he said of the George Rodeo. “Hopefully it will live on and catch on.”
This year, the family’s legacy will live on as Jackson works as the rodeo stock contractor, Double R.R.J. Rodeo Enterprises.
The third annual George Ranch Rodeo will also feature several musical artists, the Buffalo Soldiers and more, according to a news release. Events include bull-riding, ladies’ barrel racing, steer wrestling and more.
The event is set for 4-9 p.m. Feb. 19 at 10215 FM 762 in Richmond.
Pre-sale tickets for the rodeo are available online. For more information, visit www.georgeranch.org/rodeo or call 281-343-0218.
