Missouri City branch library to host hip-hop dance performance on June 29

In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, the Missouri City Branch Library will host a theatrical hip-hop dance performance by FLY Dance Company on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 2 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1530 Texas Parkway.
FLY Dance Company’s Healthy Hip-Hop Squad educates youth on the benefits of being healthy and active through dance. During this theatrical dance performance and skits, enjoy the chemistry, lyricism, and musicality of this all-male contemporary dance group.
Audience members will learn about the positive influences and healthy ingredients of the hip-hop culture and discover how a healthy and active lifestyle can be enjoyable, inspiring, and life-changing.
An Arts Partner with Young Audiences of Houston, FLY Dance Company has toured extensively throughout the United States, with trips to Mexico and Europe as well. The Houston-based company is known for high-energy performances that meld street-dance style moves with contemporary choreography. Their infectious theatrical hip-hop style is very creative and gymnastic, with pieces combining styles and cultures to reflect modern-day Americana.
Made possible by a grant funded by Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is suitable for families with children of all ages.
The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
