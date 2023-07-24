Missouri City library to present 'The Aztec Princess' on July 27

In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, the Missouri City Branch Library will present a children’s bilingual theater performance of “The Aztec Princess,” by Express Children’s Theatre, on Thursday, July 27, beginning at 2 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1530 Texas Parkway.
In this high-energy, bilingual story, told in English and Spanish, the Aztec Princess is a time-traveler who shares two classic fables – one about making good choices and another about stranger danger.
Suitable for families with children of all ages, the performance is made possible by a grant funded by Young Audiences of Houston. The Express Children’s Theatre is an Arts Partner with Young Audiences of Houston.
The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
