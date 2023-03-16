Missouri City's second annual MCTX Chalk Fest to be held March 18-19

The Second Annual MCTX Chalk Fest will be held on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, from noon-6 p.m. each day, at the Recreation & Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Drive. Chalk Fest has grown into a two-day celebration of this niche art form where anyone can let their inner artist run free. Featuring local, national and international creatives, this year’s theme is “Let’s Explore.”
During Chalk Fest, the Parks & Recreation Department will recognize energy company Phillips 66 for aiding the City in development of Freedom Tree Park, a nearly five-acre tract adjacent to the historic Freedom Tree. The Freedom Tree is where, on June 19, 1865, news of the Emancipation Proclamation was received in Missouri City. The freeing of people across Texas on that date is the basis for the Juneteenth federal holiday. Phillips 66 granted the city an easement needed for the completion of the park.
