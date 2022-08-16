A Fort Bend County coffee shop that opened its doors just days before Hurricane Harvey is still standing, and still going strong five years later.
On Aug. 13, Bean Here Coffee Shop celebrated five years in business according to a post on the shop’s Facebook page. Founded by Mike Ouano, Bean Here has Fort Bend coffee shops at 4340 Sienna Parkway Suite 102 in Missouri City and 310 McKeever Rd. in Arcola.
Since opening, the shop – along with everyone else in Fort Bend – has endured hurricanes, floods, freezes and more in its five years in business. But one thing, Ouano said, kept them going.
“It's the love for what we do, for what we do for you,” Ouano wrote on Facebook. “We aren't perfect but we certainly strive to be. We're not just about the coffee, we are about people first…Thank you for all the continued support and for being there with and for us through thick and thin.”
Follow @beanherecoffee.us on Facebook or visit beanherecoffee.com for more information on the shop.
Whiskey Cake Stafford hosting whiskey-pairing dinner Aug. 31
Fort Bend residents with an affinity for whiskey and good food can get both during a local pairing event to be hosted by a local restaurant later this month.
On Aug. 31, Whiskey Cake - Stafford (12575 Southwest Fwy.) will host a “Texas Strong Pairing Dinner” in conjunction with native Texas distillery Still Austin Whiskey at 7 p.m., according to the restaurant.
Reservations are $115 per person and will include all available dinner and whiskey pairings.
For more information or to register for the event, interested diners can email stafford@whiskey-cake.com or call the restaurant at 281-729-8333.
Culver’s now open in Fulshear
A Wisconsin-based restaurant specializing in butter burgers and frozen custards is now open in Fort Bend County.
Earlier this month, Wisconsin-based Culver’s opened its 14th Texas restaurant and first in Fort Bend County at 6677 Flewellen Way in Fulshear. The restaurant’s main offerings are butter burgers and frozen custard, according to its website, but there are also chicken tenders, seafood sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, and more.
The Fulshear restaurant will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, according to the restaurant’s website.
For more information and to see a menu, community members can visit the restaurant’s website at culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
