A Katy-area barbecue shop is expanding, and has plans to open in the coming weeks in the northern part of Fort Bend County.
According to job fair posting on the restaurant's Facebook page, Brett's BBQ Shop is aiming to open its second location at 25220 Kingsland Blvd. in the Katy/Fulshear area in the middle of August.
In just three years, Brett’s BBQ Shop has already outgrown its 600-square-foot digs on 606 S. Mason Road in Katy and is headed to the new Boardwalk Crossings. Owner Brett Jackson started the oak-smoked, Central Texas style barbecue joint in October 2018, and Texas Monthly named the restaurant to its 2021 “50 Best BBQ Joints” list.
The job fair will take place July 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The company is currently hiring for Shift Leader, Pit Apprentice, Cashier, Busser, Bartender, Meat Cutter, Line Cook and Prep. For immediate consideration, those wishing to do so can email their information to Email Jacqueline@ brettsbbqshop.com.
Orleans Seafood sets mid-July opening
Orleans Seafood has set an opening time frame for its Fulshear location. The Katy-based restaurant will open at 6230 FM 1463 in the next couple of weeks, according to Facebook message from the company.
According to its website, Orleans’ Fulshear menu will be the same as the one at its existing Katy location, featuring Cajun staples like seafood gumbo, etoufée, po-boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when it is in season.
For more information, community members can visit orleansseafoodkitchen.com or email info@ orleansseafoodkitchen. com.
Los Perez to open Katy location
A Houston-based Mexican restaurant is expanding in the northern part of area, and should be opening its doors in the coming weeks.
Los Perez Mexican restaurant is hoping to open its doors at 3211 W. Grand Parkway S., Suite 100 in mid-July, according to a Monday Facebook message from the company.
It will keep operating its Houston restaurant at 9439 Highway 6 South. According to the restaurant's website, Los Perez will offer appetizers such as nachos and chimichangas, as well as classic Mexican staples including quesadillas, tamales, enchiladas, burritos, flautas, and more.
For more information and to keep up with a potential opening date, follow the restaurant on Facebook or visit its website at losperezmexicanrestaurant.com.
