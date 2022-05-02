Fort Bend County is home to many a diverse dining establishment fit for its melting pot of cultures and cuisines, and another one will be making its way to the area later this year in the form of a fusion barbecue joint.
According to a news release, Sugar Land native and pitmaster Kennis Williams is set to bring Williams Smokehouse BBQ and Blues to Sugar Land Town Square this summer. Williams and co-founder Furris Greenwood will operate the restaurant, which says it will bring “an old school traditional Texas barbecue concept with a Creole-modern twist.”
Menu options to be available will include smoked stuffed turkey legs filled with dirty rice and topped with shrimp and sausage alfredo sauce; homemade armadillo eggs made with homemade sausage wrapped around a smoked gouda stuffed jalapeno wrapped with bacon; and Creole candy smoked wings.
Along with its food, the restaurant will also feature a rotating selection of live blues music, with a small stage area set up to showcase local musical talent. The 5,500-square-foot space at 2105 Lone Star Dr. will also have a patio for diners to enjoy, according to the release.
“I’ve built many great life-long friendships and business relationships right here in Sugar Land,” Williams said. “Sugar Land is my home, and I can’t wait to share my passion for food with my community.”
Omaha-based coffee shop expanding to Fort Bend
Beginning next year, a Midwest-based coffee shop will begin expanding its footprint in Southwest Houston and Fort Bend County.
Scooter’s Coffee, an Omaha-based drive-thru coffee franchise, has plans to open five Fort Bend County locations in the next few years, according to a news release from the company. Spokesperson Lucy DeLorenzo said the chain will open a Sugar Land location in January 2023, and future locations are also planned for Missouri City, Stafford, Rosenberg and Richmond.
When it opens, the Sugar Land store will be its second Houston-area location, joining an existing one at 26551 Kuykhendahl Road in Spring.
Scooters’ specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and more along with a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and smoothies. The expansion is the result of a ten-unit franchise agreement signed by George Ayoub, according to the company.
“We’re very excited to see George Ayoub join Scooter’s Coffee,” says Kelly Crummer, Scooter’s Coffee Senior Director of Franchise Recruitment. “He and his family share our core values of integrity, love, humility, and courage. He will be a great addition to our franchise system.”
For more information on Scooter’s Coffee, visit the company’s website at scooterscoffee.com.
