A Wisconsin-based restaurant specializing in butter burgers and frozen custards is making its way to Fort Bend County.
Per the company’s website, Culver’s is opening a location at 6677 Flewellen Way in Fulshear soon. There is no exact opening date set, but a report from Community Impact said construction is expected to be completed by the end of May.
Once completed, the restaurant will be the first Culver’s in Fort Bend County and the company’s 14th location in Texas.
The restaurant’s main offerings are butter burgers and frozen custard, according to its website, but there are also chicken tenders, seafood sandwiches, and chicken sandwiches. There are also sides available such as fries, coleslaw, mashed potatoes & gravy, and steamed broccoli along with premium sides including cheese curds, onions rings, and soups.
Culver’s is typically open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., but the restaurant’s website said hours can vary based on location.
For more information and to see a menu, community members can visit the restaurant’s website at culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
Mexican-Pakistani fusion restaurant opens in Sugar Land
There is a new fusion restaurant that has opened its doors in Sugar Land.
According to a report from Community Impact¸ Mexican-Pakistani fusion spot Mint ‘n Chili held a soft opening at 11609 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land in the Woodbridge Shopping Center on March 7. It will be the first location in Texas.
Mint ‘n Chili has various types of burritos such as chicken, beef, lamb, and more according to its website. There is also fusion food tacos and bowls available to diners, along with burgers, cheesesteak sandwiches, and sides such as chili fries and fried shrimp.
The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and closed on Mondays. For more information on what Mint ‘n Chili has to offer, visit their website at mintnchili.com/. They can also email info@mintnchili.com or call 346-428-0160.
