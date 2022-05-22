Adventurous eaters who also want to donate to a charitable cause can do so at a Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in Fort Bend County.
Through the end of the month, Alicia’s Mexican Grill is hosting an “Eat the Heat” challenge in honor of National Salsa Month at all of its locations, including its Katy location at 25725 Katy Freeway and its Richmond restaurant at 20420 Southwest Freeway.
Diners can purchase and try to finish three ounces of each of the restaurant’s hottest salsas, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook pages. For $6.95, those wanting to try the challenge can purchase samples of Alicia’s Chile de Arbol, Habanero and Scorpion salsas. Five ounce samples are also available separately, the post said.
Alicia’s said $1 from each sale will be donated to Kids Meals, Inc., a Houston nonprofit dedicated to eradicating childhood hunger.
For more information on the challenge, follow Alicia’s on Facebook.
Perry’s offering special spring menu
Perry’s Steakhouse, which has Fort Bend restaurants in Katy (23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. Suite Q100) and Sugar Land (2115 Town Square Place), is offering a special menu for the spring season through Aug. 31, according to a news release from the restaurant.
Included on the menu is the Spring vegetable salad – sugar snap peas, green beans, asparagus, English peas and fennel tossed with a light honey mustard dressing, capers and mixed herbs – along with an artichoke, potato and leek soup with truffle oil as well as pecorino and chives.
For the main course, diners will have options of three cuts of beef as part of the New York Strip Flight – Texas Kobe-style Wagyu beef, Nebraska Prime Certified Angus, and Japanese A-5 Wagyu beef. There will also be an orange vanilla cheesecake that has sliced candied orange and sweet gelee for dessert.
To find the closest Perry’s location, community members can visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.
Ori’Zabas Mexican Grill opens in Sugar Land
Even though they had to wait a little longer than anticipated, Mexican food lovers in Fort Bend now have their newest option available to them.
According to a Facebook post from the restaurant Ori’Zabas Scratch Mexican Grill opened on May 10 at 13513 University Blvd. in Sugar Land. As reported previously by the Star, the restaurant had originally hoped to open by the end of April. It is the first local location for the Nevada-based restaurant.
Ori’Zabas offers burritos, bowls, nachos and more in the customer’s choice of protein such as grilled lime shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, steak and more. Also available will be vegetarian style bowls, nachos and wraps.
Visit zabas.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.