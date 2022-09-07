A Stafford deli is offering a special dine-in deal for this week only, and special catering deals this holiday season.
Starting Tuesday and running through the end of the week, Fresh and Savory Deli and Grill, 12343 Murphy Road in Stafford, is offering 15 percent off the price of any dine-in order of three sandwiches or more.
Additionally, the longtime staple is offering 10 percent off any catering orders of at least $200 as the holidays approach.
Fresh and Savory is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more information or to inquire about potential catering opportunities, visit the deli’s website at freshandasvory.com
Rosenberg cookie shop temporarily changing days of operation
A local dessert shop is temporarily changing their hours of operation.
Beginning this week and running through Oct. 14, Mrs. Claus Cookie Company at 939 3rd St. in Rosenberg will be open on Fridays and Saturdays only from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. according to owner Ashley Spivey, as the company works to transform the shop and prepares for the holiday season.
However, Spivey said the shop will still accept custom orders of any size during the period of temporary operating hours. Community members can still submit the custom orders online at the store’s website, mrsclaustreats.com
Star Cinema Grill offering new brunch menu
Local dine-in movie theaters now have new weekend options available to moviegoers.
The Star Cinema Grill locations at 4811 State Highway 6 in Missouri City and 22125 FM 1093 in Richmond are now offering a new weekend brunch menu, according to its Facebook page.
According to the post, the menu includes breakfast tacos, biscuits & gravy, chicken & waffles, and more. It will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.