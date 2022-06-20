A longtime deli in Stafford is offering a special menu throughout this week, and is also bringing a couple of new items to the regular menu early next month.
Fresh and Savory, 12343 Murphy Road, is offering a “Summer Special” menu, which began Monday and runs through the end of this week. Through Friday, those dining in can buy an entrée and receive a free cup of tea, while seniors age 65 and older can get 25 percent off of any entrée on the menu this week. Additionally, any dine-in order over $100 will receive 10 percent off their bill.
Then beginning July 5, the deli will be offering the Italian hot sauces Po’boy with grilled onions red and green peppers garlic cheese on top its French bread, as well as the BLTE – a fried egg with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on top of wheat toast. During the month of July, dine-in eaters can buy two Italian hot sauces Po’boy sandwiches and get two free bags of chips.
Fresh and Savory also offers everyday specials on various lunch plates, pastas, salads and more, as well as catering services.
Visit the deli’s website at freshandsavory.com, and call 281-879-1203 for catering services.
Fort Bend dining spots participating in Latin Restaurant Weeks
Multiple restaurants in Fort Bend County will be part of the festivities and feature special menus during Houston’s fourth annual Latin Restaurant Weeks, which began Friday and runs through June 30.
The participating restaurants are Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse – Southwest at 12350 Southwest Freeway in Stafford, and Ferso’s Mexican restaurant at 5000 Katy Mills Circle Suite 144 inside Katy Mills Mall.
Diners can simply visit any one of the participating restaurants for dine-in, carryout, or delivery and ask for the restaurants’ Latin Restaurant Weeks menu when they order.
For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit latinrestaurantweeks.com/houston-listings/.
Ky’s Kuisine hosting soft opening July 9
Empanada house Ky’s Kuisine is hosting a soft opening pop-up in Stafford early next month, according to a June 11 post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The post says Ky’s Kuisine will host the opening at Dulles Nutrition, 609 Dulles Ave. Suite 800, on July 9 from 4-7 p.m. The July 9 pop-up will have single empanadas fried and available, according to the post, while those wanting to order a plate for the event will need to preorder them online at linktr.ee/kyskuisine by July 7.
For more information on Ky’s Kuisine, visit linktr.ee/kyskuisine or follow the restaurant on Facebook @kyskuisine and Instagram @kys_kuisine.
