A Cajun restaurant has opened its doors in Fort Bend County.
Happy Crab, a new Cajun seafood restaurant, held its soft opening at 5418 Highway 6 Suite 210 in Missouri City on Feb. 20, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.
Happy Crab’s website says the restaurant offers seafood baskets that include tilapia, fried catfish, oysters, and fried shrimp, along with chicken tender baskets and fusion dishes including Cajun fried rice, shrimp fried rice, and crawfish fried rice.
Also among its offerings will be appetizers such as hush puppies, cheese sticks, coconut shrimp, chicken wings and more. There will also be specific house specials each day Monday through Thursday as well as weekend specials.
Happy Crab is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on Happy Crab, residents can visit their website at happycrabmissouricity.kwickmenu.com/ or follow the restaurant’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Happy-Crab-110061241361988/.
Filli Café coming to Sugar Land
There is a Dubai-based “tea and talk” concept making its way to the United States, and its first U.S. location will be in Fort Bend County.
A report from Community Impact said Filli Café is targeting a mid-March opening for its inaugural American location at 11920 Highway 6, Suite 600 in Sugar Land.
Founder Rafih Filli founded the concept in Dubai, according to the company’s website, and had 23 cafes across the United Arab Emirates before deciding to expand the brand to the United States and Sugar Land.
The company’s website says the concept specializes in things such as Zafran tea, coffee, mocktails, special iced chai tea and lemonade, fresh juices, and classic milkshakes in flavors such as mango and vanilla. Filli Café will offer food such as Paratha and Kathi rolls along with traditional American staples such as burgers and hot dogs, and dessert options such as Zafran Milk Cake according to its website.
Filli Café will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. upon opening. For more information, community members can call 832-532-1010 or visit the website at fillicafetexas.com/, or follow their Facebook page @fiLLicafetexas.
