A new health-focused restaurant could make its way to Fort Bend County later this year.
Clean Eatz is expanding its Houston-area presence with a new location in Sugar Land sometime this year according to a news release from the company However, a concrete opening date for the Sugar Land store in the New Territory area at 2705 Town Center Blvd. N. has not been set, and a follow-up email to a company representative was not immediately returned.
When it opens, it will be the first Houston-area location for the national brand, which has dozens of locations around the county.
According to its website, Clean Eatz in Sugar Land will offer health-centered options such as gluten-free boneless chicken wings and buffalo cauliflower. They also offer customers the chance to build their own bowl with their choice of protein, sauce, spice, and up to three vegetables.
Other offerings at Clean Eatz will include various types of wraps and flatbreads, according to the restaurant’s website, as well as burgers, salads, smoothies, and more.
The Crack Shack coming to Katy
A California-based chicken restaurant will open in the county this spring.
Per a report from Community Impact, The Crack Shack will open a location at La Centerra in Katy at 3501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Suite 140, this spring.
The Crack Shack’s website says its menu consists of offerings such as its Jidori fried chicken that is available with a plethora of sauce options, as well as burgers, healthy bowls, and sweets such as cookies and shakes.
B.B. Italia to open in Sugar Land this spring
There will soon be a new dining option for Italian food lovers in one of Sugar Land’s most bustling spots.
According to a March 1 news release from Berg Hospitality Group, B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar will be opening its new location in Sugar Land Town Square at 16250 City Walk Dr. later this year. Berg Hospitality Group spokesperson Amy Verbout said in an email that current plans call for the restaurant to open in late spring.
Once open, the release said the new B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar will bring comfort food dishes like whipped ricotta, chicken parmigiana, house-made pastas including a 20-layer lasagna, and New York-style pizzas to the table. B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar will offer inside dining as well as a patio area as part of its 6,770-square-foot space in Sugar Land.
