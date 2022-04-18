A new American-style restaurant is coming to Stafford’s quickly-growing Grid development later this year.
Lazy Dog Restaurant, a California-based chain of dog-friendly restaurants, is opening at 12223 Southwest Freeway in mid-June, according to the location’s general manager, Chris Eisemann. He said a soft opening is planned for June 14, and the grand opening for the following day.
It will be Lazy Dog’s eighth Texas location and the second Houston-area restaurant, joining an existing location at 20030 Northwest Freeway in Cypress.
“We’re all about creating a place where you can connect with your friends and family and enjoy the hospitality you’d get in a small town or mountain town,” Esiemann said. “We felt that in Stafford. We’ve received such a warm welcome…the people of Houston have been nothing but beneficial towards us and welcomed us with open arms.”
Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains, Lazy Dog serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally-inspired ingredients. Among their offerings are the barbecue bison meatloaf, pot roast, southern fried chicken salad with a dipping sauce and crispy deviled eggs. There will also be handcrafted TV dinners made in-house that diners can grab and take home.
Lazy Dog will be open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch with a full bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. For more information, visit lazydogrestaurants.com or follow @LazyDogRestaurants on Instagram and Facebook.
“There’s not something you could walk into a restaurant and ask for that we can’t provide you with,” Eisemann said. “We’ve got something for everybody.”
Fajita Pete’s opens in Sugar Land
A local Mexican food chain with multiple locations in Fort Bend County has expanded its footprint into the area.
Fajita Pete’s opened its newest restaurant in Sugar Land at 13425 University Blvd. last week, according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page. It is the fourth Fajita Pete’s location in Fort Bend County, joining existing restaurants in Richmond (740 E. State Highway 90), Sienna Plantation in Missouri City (6144 Sienna Ranch Rd. Suite 700), and Katy (9615 Spring Green Blvd. Suite 300).
Fajita Pete’s – Telfair is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Saturday from noon-8:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m., according to its website.
For more information on Fajita Pete’s-Telfair, community members can call 832-500-4056 or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. They can also visit the restaurant’s website at fajitapetes.com/stores/telfair.
Area eatery celebrating Earth Day
Mahesh’s Kitchen in Sugar Land is getting into the giving spirit by raising funds for an ecological cause in honor of Earth Day.
The restaurant is raising funds for the Save Soil movement in partnership with the ISHA Foundation during the entire month of April. Guests who dine in on Earth Day – April 22 – will receive a complimentary Hosta sapling according to a news release from the restaurant.
For more information on the Save Soil Movement, visit the mission’s website at consciousplanet.org.
