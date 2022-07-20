After months of preparation, an American-style comfort food restaurant has opened its first Fort Bend County location to the community.
On July 13, Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar hosted its grand opening at 12223 Southwest Freeway in Stafford.
“We are thrilled to be in Stafford and to bring our style of hospitality and delicious food to the neighborhood,” Lazy Dog founder and CEO Chris Simms said.
Lazy Dog will offer home-style options such as BBQ Bison Meatloaf, a Southern Fried Chicken salad and pot roast, as well as a full bar, according to the release. The restaurant has 8,000 square feet of indoor space and a 1,526-square-foot patio, the release said, which has the capacity to seat more than 300 people.
For more information about Lazy Dog or to check out its menu, visit the restaurant’s website at lazydogrestaurants.com.
Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off Aug. 1
The annual Houston Restaurant Weeks fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank will kick off on Aug. 1, and several Fort Bend County restaurants will be among those participating through Sept. 5.
“Surely the most difficult time for restaurants, employees, and the Houston Food Bank,” said Cleverly Stone Foundation president Katie Stone, who is administering the event. We are hopeful that demand for dining and a return to normalcy will have Houstonians dining out and doing good this summer.”
To find a full list of Houston Restaurant Weeks participating restaurants once posted, interested diners will be able to visit the event website at houstonrestaurantweeks.com.
Bayou Boys Po-Boys halts expansion plans
According to a July 16 Facebook post from Bayou Boys Po Boys owner Joel Barrios, the Needville-area restaurant is halting expansion plans that would have created a new catering service.
“Due to the current climate of our country, I no longer have the confidence needed to move forward with such a massive investment as originally planned,” Barrios wrote.
To keep up with Bayou Boys Po Boys, follow their Facebook page @bayouboyspoboy or visit their website at bayouboyspoboy.com.
