Several restaurants in or near Fort Bend County are offering special deals this month to celebrate national food and drink holidays, with plenty of options to satisfy every palate.
For National Hamburger Month, Bar Louie is offering 50 percent off all craft burgers with a choice of fries or tots for dine-in customers every Tuesday at participating locations throughout the month of May according to a news release.
There are two Bar Louie locations in Fort Bend County, one at 2707 Commercial Center Blvd. in Katy as well as another at 16089 City Walk Blvd. in Sugar Land. The restaurant is also offering $6 wins on National Wine Day from 4-7 p.m. on May 25. For more information, visit barlouie.com.
Elsewhere, Dickey’s BBQ Pit is offering diners a Brisket Classic Sandwich on National Brisket Day May 28 for $9.95, which will include a choice of chopped or sliced slow-smoked brisket on a brioche bun. There is a Dickey’s BBQ Pit restaurant in Katy at 29633 Highway Blvd.
Missouri City chicken restaurant now serving brunch
Big Mammas Home Cooking has been open at 8736 State Highway 6, Suite 100 in Missouri City since early April. And barely a month into operations at its first brick and mortar location, the restaurant is expanding its menu and changing its hours.
According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, Big Mammas will start serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. beginning this coming weekend. The menu will include options such as chicken and waffles, grits, and more.
Big Mammas Home Cooking will now be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday. It will now operate from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information on Big Mammas Home Cooking, community members can call 832-440-2984 or visit bigmammashomecooking.com. Big Mammas can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Japaneiro’s to debut plant-based menu
A Sugar Land Town Square favorite will soon debut a special menu for health-conscious diners. Japaneiro’s, an Asian fusion restaurant at 2168 Texas Dr., announced May 5 that the spot will be debuting a plant-based food and drink menu soon.
Diners’ options will include Medium Veggie Nirvana, which has the restaurant’s Yuca and Sunkist rolls plated with avocado, cucumber, carrot and chuka nigiri and sashimi. Another option will be the Kizami Roll - yuca, asparagus, grilled green onion, wrapped in soy paper topped with avocado and kizami wasabi - and the Ginger Flame, a non-alcoholic booster drink made with turmeric, ginger, black pepper, lime, agave, and fevertree pink grapefruit.
To find out more, follow Japaneiro’s on Facebook @japaneiros or visit their website at japaneiros.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.