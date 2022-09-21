Following a soft opening in June, Lotus Seafood hosted a grand opening event for the Fort Bend County community at its newest location in Stafford, 2903 S. Main St., last weekend.
Lotus offers diners both grilled and boiled seafood such as shrimp, oysters and tilapia, according to its website, as well as both boneless and traditional chicken wings in the customer’s choice of eight different sauces. It also has rice and noodle bowls along with po-boy sandwiches and sides such as seasoned or Cajun fries, egg rolls and hush puppies.
The restaurant offers dine-in and carry-out service.
For more information on Lotus Seafood and what the restaurant has to offer, visit its website at lotus-seafood.com.
Missouri City brewing company celebrating fifth anniversary
A Fort Bend area brewery is coming up on an anniversary, and is inviting the community to come celebrate with them this weekend.
On Saturday, Texas Leaguer Brewing at 13503 Pike Rd. in Missouri City will celebrate the locally-based brewery’s five-year anniversary. It began in 2017 under the direction of owner Nathan Rees.
There will be several anniversary beer releases, the brewery said, along with food trucks on site from Houston Made Burgers, Hearth and Dome, The Rooster, and TexIce.
Visit txleaguer.com for more information on the brewery.
Cheesecake Factory opening at Katy Mills
The Cheesecake Factory was scheduled to open in the northern part of the county at Katy Mills Mall, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, on Tuesday, according to an announcement from Katy Mills.
Cheesecake Factory will be open at Katy Mills for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch according to Katy Mills.
For more information on the Cheesecake Factory, visit the restaurant’s website at thecheesecakefactory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.