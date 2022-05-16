A popular pizza chain in Louisiana is making its first foray into the state and region, and its first location will be in Fort Bend County.
On May 12, Metairie-based Fat Boys Pizza announced that it has plans to open several locations in the Greater Houston region beginning this year. The first one will be at the Grand at Aliana in Richmond at 10505 W. Grand Parkway, according to a news release from the company.
Spokesperson Scott Walker said Friday that the restaurant is aiming to have its doors open in Richmond prior to Thanksgiving.
“This is an exciting time for us,” Vice President of Brand Development Chad Collura said. “Getting several units in such a hot area will grow our popular brand in a big way.”
The chain has existing restaurants in Metairie, the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, Covington and New Orleans’ French Quarter as well as Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Its Richmond restaurant will have a 4,800-square-foot interior, the release said, including a 1,500-square-foot covered patio that will open up into green space.
“Pizza is meant to be shared together by family and friends,” said Thomas Nguyen, the Houston-area broker for Fat Boy’s Pizza. "With its huge patio, kids’ area and expansive bar, Fat Boy's Pizza has created the perfect environment for that experience."
For more information on Fat Boy’s, follow them on social media @eatfatboyspizza or visit their website at eatfatboyspizza.com
Clutch City Cluckers expanding to Katy
A food truck with multiple locations in Houston is expanding into Katy.
Clutch City Cluckers, which specializes in a variety of traditional and spicy chicken sandwiches and tenders, is hosting a two-day grand opening event at its newest location, 1005 Katy Fort Bend Road, this Friday and Saturday. This will be the food truck’s fourth location, according to a May 15 tweet, and its third in the Houston region according to the company.
The food truck will offer 50 percent off a customer’s entire meal on Friday, the tweet said, while the first 25 will receive a free meal and a raffle ticket for a Playstation 5.
For more information or to find the nearest location, community members can follow the food truck on Twitter @ClutchCityCluck or visit their website at clutchcitycluckers.com.
Orleans Seafood pushes back Fulshear opening
Fort Bend County residents will have to wait a little bit longer for their newest seafood dining option to open.
Orleans Seafood has pushed back its planned opening date for its newest location in Fulsher, according to a Friday Facebook message from the restaurant. As reported by The Star last year, it was originally scheduled to open at 6230 FM 1463 in the spring of this year. However, the company said it is now trying to open its doors by sometime in July.
According to its website, Orleans’ Fulshear menu will be the same as the one at its existing Katy location, featuring Cajun staples like seafood gumbo, etoufée, po-boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when it is in season.
For more information, community members can visit orleansseafoodkitchen.com or email info@orleansseafoodkitchen.com.
