A Sugar Land Town Square favorite is preparing to host a celebration in commemoration of Diwali next week.
On Oct. 22, Mahesh’s Kitchen will host a Diwali Dandiya celebration from 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. in the plaza at Sugar Land Town Square. Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is the commemoration of the Hindu New Year. The holiday will be celebrated from Oct. 22-26.
During the celebration, there will be performances by Punjabi Dohl and Bhangara, live music by Kiran Nayak, face painting, activities, food and more, according to the restaurant. There will also be a prize for those “donning the best dress and busting out their best moves.”
Local biergarten raising awareness, funds for breast cancer research
A Missouri City biergarten is using the month of October to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This Wednesday and the following Wednesday, Texas Biergarten in Missouri City will donate all proceeds from its Wednesday bingo directly to MD Anderson’s Boot Walk Campaign.
The campaign is an annual fundraiser that provides support for patient programs, research, prevention and education at MD Anderson, according to the healthcare provider.
Missouri City brewing company hosting fun run next month
Next month, Texas Leaguer Brewing Company in Missouri City will host Missouri City’s annual 5K Beer Run at the brewery, located at 13503 Pike Rd.
There will be a “Little Leaguer” kids run beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the regular 5K trail run will start at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 for the kids run, and $40 for the 5K trail run.
For more information or to register for the event, visit the event page at txleaguer.square.site/product/missouri-city-s-5k-beer-run-at-texas-leaguer.
