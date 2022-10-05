Juice lovers now have a new option for their fix in Fort Bend County.
According to a Facebook post from the company, Main Squeeze Juice opened its doors at 8735 State Highway 6, Suite C in Missouri City on Sept. 23. It is the second location in Fort Bend County, joining an existing shop in Sugar Land at 18841 University Blvd. Suite 400.
Its website says Main Squeeze Juice Co. offers an assortment of gluten-free juices, smoothies, and more to customers on its menu along with hand-crafted acai bowls.
The original Main Squeeze opened in New Orleans back in 2017, according to the company’s website, and now has nearly 30 open locations open across the country and 60 total shops in various stages of development.
For more information, follow the Missouri City store on Facebook @MSJCMissouriCity or visit their website at mainsqueezejuiceco.com
Luxury café, pet boutique opens in Katy
There is a new luxury pet friendly café and boutique open in the northern part of Fort Bend County.
According to a news release, PUCCI Café & Pet Boutique opened at La Centerra in Katy, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. Suite N200, on Sept. 19. The concept has had an online store since 2019, but this is the first brick and mortar, according to the news release.
The café offers coffees, teas, specialty beers, wine, pastries, charcuterie boards and other sharable options, the release said, as well as a dog bakery where pooches can enjoy a treat. PUCCI Café also sells designer canine accessories that are imported from countries all over the world and throughout the United States, including dog spa products
For more information, visit their website at puccicafe.com.
