A Missouri City biergarten will partner with a Houston-area brewery for a community luau.
Texas Biergarten, 6302 State Highway 6 in Missouri City, announced on Facebook July 8 that it will partner with Humble-based Ingenious Brewing Company for the “Ingenious Luau Beer Dinner” at the restaurant on July 26 at 6 p.m.
According to the restaurant, the dinner will include the restaurant’s roasted suckling pig along with spam musabi, huli-huli chicken thighs – among other choices – and pineapple upside down cheesecake for dessert and drink offerings such as Ingenious’ Mai Tai Double Froyo Milkshake IPA, Cherry Limeade Smarty Sour and more.
The dinner will cost $60 per person and includes five 5-ounce pours of their choice.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit texasbiergarten.com, stop by the restaurant, or call 281-778-0030.
Big Mamma’s introduces online ordering
Enthusiasts of a Missouri City comfort food restaurant can now place their order before even getting to the restaurant for the first time.
Big Mammas Home Cooking, 8731 State Highway 6 in Missouri City, announced July 8 that the restaurant is now offering online ordering for customers in addition to its normal dine in and takeout option. Diners can now order online at clover.com/online-ordering/big-mammas-home-cooking during the restaurant’s operating hours.
Big Mammas Home Cooking is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday. It is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information on Big Mammas Home Cooking, community members can call 832-440-2984 or visit bigmammashomecooking.com.
Rosenberg cookie shop to be closed this week
A popular cookie shop in Rosenberg will be closed to customers this week.
Family-owned Mrs. Claus Cookie Company, 939 Third Street in Rosenberg, will be closed starting Monday through July 19, with owner Ashley Spiviey citing a family vacation according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. It will reopen on July 20.
Mrs. Claus Cookie Company offers custom-made cake and ice cream, according to its website, which the company says offers its take on cookie cakes, tiered cakes, cupcakes, and more.
For more information or to order, visit mrsclaustreats.com.
