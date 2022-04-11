A popular Missouri City food truck has opened its first brick and mortar bar and restaurant.
Big Mammas Home Cooking held its soft opening at 8731 State Highway 6 in Missouri City on April 6, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
An offshoot of Big Mommas Cooking on Wheels, which owner O’Neill Gilbert brought to Missouri City in 2013, this will be the first brick and mortar location.
Big Mammas’ website says the restaurant will offer soul foods such as fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and country fried steak along with smothered chicken and turkey wings. Among their sides available are candied yams, mac and cheese, red beans & rice, and more, according to the website. Banana, peach cobbler, and banana pudding are included in the dessert options.
The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information on Big Mammas Home Cooking, community members can call 832-440-2984 or visit bigmammashomecooking.com. Big Mammas can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Cheesecake Factory opening in Katy in June
There is a popular chain restaurant heading to a Fort Bend County retail hotspot.
According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, the Cheesecake Factory will open its 6th Houston-area location in Katy later this year. The filing said the end of construction – originally slated for a May 15 completion – is tentatively pushed back to June.
Cheesecake Factory offers snacks and appetizers along with salads, flatbread pizzas and sandwiches, according to its website. Also among their options are specialty pastas such as fettuccine alfredo and pasta pomodoro as well as various cuts of seafood and steak. Drink selections include espressos, frozen drinks, margaritas and mojitos.
For more information on the Cheesecake Factory, follow them on Facebook @thecheesecakefactory or visit the restaurant’s website at the cheesecakefactory.com.
