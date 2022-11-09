An ethnic grocery store in Fort Bend County recently hit the one-year anniversary of opening its doors in Missouri City.
On Tuesday, My Spice Grocery in the Luka Sienna Plaza, celebrated its one-year anniversary in the Missouri City shopping center at 6158 Sienna Ranch Road Ste. 501.
The grocery store’s motto is “where east meets west” and features products from South America, South Asia and Africa and a takeout catering service serving popular Indian dishes like samosas and chicken biryani, with vegetarian options.
My Spice is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. For more information on the store, call them at 281-969-5343 or visit myspicegroceries.com
Katy Chick-Fil-A reopens after remodel
The Chick-Fil-A location at 23860 Westheimer Parkway in Katy in the northern part of Fort Bend County re-opened earlier this month after having been closed for a remodel since late July.
Among the remodeled aspects of the restaurant include new customer seating as well as additional drive through lanes and more for customers.
For more information on the Chick-Fil-A of Cinco Ranch, visit its website at www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/tx/cinco-ranch.
Missouri City biergarten taking donations for local nonprofit
Every Wednesday throughout the month of November, Texas Biergarten at 6302 Highway 6 Suite Q is taking food donations for Stafford-based nonprofit East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry. Needed products included boxed pie crust, cranberry sauce, canned yams, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, frosting, French onion toppings, and more.
The East Human Fort Bend Needs Ministry is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger and food insecurity in East Fort Bend County, according to its website. For more information on the organization and its mission, visit https://www.humanneeds.org/.
