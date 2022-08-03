There will soon be a new local watering hole open for residents of Fort Bend County to take in their favorite sporting events.
Spectator’s Sports Bar and Grill is planning its soft opening for Aug. 15, with a grand opening event scheduled for Aug. 27 at 1525 Lake Point Parkway Suite 100 in Sugar Land, according to spokesperson Cody Schuldt. The grand opening event will have live music, college football and prizes for patrons, according to Schuldt.
Schdult said the bar menu will be a mix of beer, wine and classic cocktails, while the food selection will have options such as Wagyu burgers, chef salads, oysters, steaks, charcuterie boards and more.
For more information and to stay up to date on the soft and grand openings, follow Spectators Bar and Grill on Facebook or visit spectatorsbargrill.com
Alicia’s Mexican Grille closes local restaurant
A Mexican restaurant staple with multiple locations in the Houston region has permanently closed one of its restaurants in Fort Bend County.
Alicia’s Mexican Grille announced last week that its Richmond/Sugar Land location at 20420 Southwest Freeway has permanently closed its doors due to a change in building ownership, according to a news release from the restaurant.
“It was a privilege serving guests in the Sugar Land and Richmond communities,” owner David Herrera said. “We are grateful for their support all these years.”
The chain still has restaurants operating in Spring, Westchase, and Cypress, as well as one in Katy in the northern part of Fort Bend County at 25725 Katy Freeway.
For more information on Alicia’s Mexican Grille, visit their website at aliciasmexicangrille.com.
Thai Nine now reopens under new ownership
A Thai cuisine restaurant in Sugar Land recently reopened following a shift in ownership.
The Nines Thai Cuisine restaurant officially re-opened on July 12 at 203 Century Square Blvd. in Sugar Land, the restaurant confirmed in an email Monday.
“We will keep our flavors authentic to our Thai roots and we will show our customers what Thai hospitality is all about,” a restaurant representative said in an email to the Fort Bend Star.
To stay up to date on The Nines, follow @TheNinesThai on Facebook or visit theninesthai.com.
