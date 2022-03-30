Another unique restaurant is now offering its cuisine in Fort Bend County.
CAVA, a new Mediterranean restaurant, opened its doors at 2260 Lone Star Dr. in Sugar Land on March 25, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. The Sugar Land restaurant is the company’s 29th location in Texas and its third Greater Houston location, joining existing stores in Katy and the Houston Heights according to its website.
Diners can build their own meal, according to the restaurant’s website. After choosing a base such as vegetables, a pita, or rightrice, customers can choose up to three from a variety of dips and spreads such as hummus, harissa and crazy feta. From there, they can choose a protein such as spicy lamb meatballs, harissa honey chicken and more.
To finish, customers can then top off their meal with their favorite condiments and dressings.
CAVA is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. For more information on the restaurant and what it offers, follow them on Facebook @cava or visit their website at cava.com.
Scratch Mexican grill coming to Sugar Land
A new Mexican restaurant boasting made-from-scratch items is on its way to Sugar Land.
Ori’Zabas Mexican Scratch Grill is planning to open a local restaurant at 13513 University Blvd. this spring. Spokesperson Reanne Shea said the restaurant is hoping to open its doors at the end of April. When opened, it will be the Las Vegas-based grill’s first location in Texas and its fifth store overall.
The restaurant’s website says Ori’Zabas offers burritos, bowls, nachos and more in the customer’s choice of protein such as grilled lime shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, steak, and more. Also available will be several kinds of vegetarian style bowls, nachos, and wraps.
Ori’Zaba also features sides such as salsa and guacamole, as well as rice and beans, roasted jalapenos, and more to include in the meal. Drink offerings include fountain drinks as well as agua fresca and both draft and bottled beer, among other options.
To find out more about Ori’Zaba’s offerings, visit the restaurant’s website at zabas.com
