A California-based poke bar and restaurant is opening up a kiosk at a local shopping mall next month.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar will be opening up inside First Colony Mall in Sugar Land in mid-November, according to restaurant officials, though a specific opening date has not been set yet. It is the second Texas location for the restaurant, joining one in downtown Houston.
According to the restaurant’s website, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar will offer customers six different types of poke bowls along with various kinds of boba teas and four different flavors of soft-serve ice cream when it opens.
The restaurant also has restaurants or kiosks in California, Utah, and Hawaii. For more information on the restaurant, visit its website at unclesharkii.com.
Maple Street Biscuits coming to Katy
According to the restaurant’s website, comfort food restaurant Maple Street Biscuits is set to open its 8th Texas location later this fall in the Katy/Fulshear area.
The restaurant will offer traditional biscuits and gravy, according to the website, as well as waffles and six different types of biscuit sandwiches. It will also offer drinks such as mimosas and six different types of coffee and lattes according to the website.
For more information, visit maplestreetbiscuits.com.
Ramble Creek Riverstone opening delayed
Community members looking forward to the opening of the second location for a Richmond-based gourmet comfort food restaurant will have to wait a little bit longer.
According to the restaurant, Ramble Creek Grill – Riverstone is hoping to open its doors at the site of the old Cabo Dogs (7022 State Highway 6 Suite 100) in Missouri City by the end of this month. Owner Richard Harris had previously hoped to open earlier this month, but an Oct. 14 Facebook post said permitting delays have postponed it.
An exact opening date has not been set. It will be the second Ramble Creek location in the county, joining its flagship restaurant at 7930 W. Grand Parkway S. in Richmond, which will continue to operate as normal.
“Thank you all for your patience and understanding, we cannot wait to bring our family recipes to the community,” Harris wrote.
