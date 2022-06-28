A Houston-based sports bar that offers healthy dining options is expanding its reach in the region, with a new location making its way to the northern part of Fort Bend County in the next few weeks.
On the Kirb, which has locations in Midtown and Upper Kirby, is planning to open a restaurant and bar at 25230 FM 1093 in the Katy/Fulshear area next month according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. An email request for confirmation on the opening time frame was not returned as of Monday afternoon.
According to its website, On the Kirb offers organic pizza, tacos, chicken wings, burgers and more. Other healthy options on its menu include grass-fed filet mignon and ribeye steaks as well as organic chicken, salmon and various types of wraps and salads.
For more information about On the Kirb and to keep up with its opening, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @Onthekirb or visit their website at onthekirb.com.
Dutch Bros. Coffee opening Rosenberg location Wednesday
Oregon-based coffee shop Dutch Bros has set down more roots in Fort Bend County, and was set to open its newest location on Wednesday at 538 Minonite Road in Rosenberg according to a representative from the company.
Dutch Bros. will also open a Sugar Land store at 11557 S. State Highway 6 this summer, and began construction on a Missouri City location on a 1.23-acre pad at Fort Bend Town Center earlier this year.
The quick-serve coffee shop is known for its drive-through service and also features a walk-up order window for its cold brews and cocomo, or coconut mocha.
Dutch Bros’ Rosenberg location will be open from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, according to its website, and 5 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit dutchbros.com or call 541-955-4700.
Lazy Dog soft opening set for July 12
Lazy Dog Restaurant, a California-based chain of dog-friendly restaurants, is hosting a soft opening on July 12, according to restaurant spokesperson Sara Swiger. It was originally scheduled to open on June 14.
Among Lazy Dog’s offerings are the barbecue bison meatloaf, southern fried chicken salad with a dipping sauce and pot roast. It will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers.
For more information, visit lazydogrestaurants.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.