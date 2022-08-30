A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County.
On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant.
Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla co-own the restaurant, which opened its Katy location in 2008. The Fulshear location will have more than 5,000 square feet of dining space along with a 1,385-square-foot patio area.
“When we opened in Katy over 13 years ago, we never thought about a second location - to be here now makes us incredibly thankful,” Payavla said. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our loyal customers and can’t wait to introduce our food to our new Fulshear neighbors.”
Sugar Land bagel shop offering special menu for Jewish high holidays
Bagel Express in Sugar Land is offering a special menu for the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, according to an Aug. 28 Facebook post from the restaurant.
To place their order, customers can go to the restaurant’s website and click on the “High Holiday Menu” tab to place their order. All Rosh Hashanah orders must be placed by Sept. 18, while all Yom Kippur orders need to be in by Sept. 30.
For more information or to order, visit bagelexpresssugarland.com/high-holiday-menu.
Local Table relocating within Katy this fall
Construction is underway on a 14,500-square-foot building at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd., outside the La Centerra shopping center in Katy, that will house the new flagship restaurant for Local Table beginning this fall.
The planned restaurant will also be the first Local Table to be combined with the Local Bar concept, also from brothers Neima and Shervin Sharifi, according to a news release from the restaurant. The new Cinco Ranch location will be able to house about 60 guests, according to the release. The family owned and operated restaurant group first introduced the concept in Cinco Ranch in April 2016, and also has a Fulshear location.
“As we began to prioritize, we realized we wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our Cinco Ranch neighbors,” Neima and Shervin Sharifi said. “They’ve really laid the foundation for us to create a fresh and sustainable brand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.