Residents in the northern part of Fort Bend County have a new shop with which to satisfy their cravings for a deli-made sub sandwich.
On Oct. 19, Panino’s opened its doors in Katy at 6825 S. Fry Rd., Suite 500. The Katy-founded sub shop opened in the spot formerly occupied by Tony’s Deli.
The sub shop features primarily deli-made subs, with more than a dozen types of sandwiches including the pizza sub, pastrami, a Texas beef dip, and a Chicken Alfredo Melt, among other options. Panino’s also has six different types of paninis and four different kinds of wraps and salads for the health-conscious.
Panino’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
For more information, call them at 281-535-8669 or visit the shop’s website at eatpaninos.com
Alex’s Kitchen re-opens in Missouri City
After being closed for renovations and expansions for the last several months, a Missouri City Italian and comfort food restaurant recently reopened its doors. On Oct. 18, Alex’s Kitchen re-opened to the Fort Bend County community at 2601 Cartwright Rd., Unit E in Missouri City according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The restaurant offers Italian staples such as its various pastas, as well as pork chops, lamb chops, steak, the Wagyu beef burger, a fried chicken sandwich, and more.
Alex’s Kitchen is open daily from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m.
Organic juice concept coming to Sugar Land
There is soon to be a new organic juice option for those county residents who are most inclined to them.
According to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR), Clean Juice is slated to complete construction soon on a new location in Sugar Land at 4779 Sweetwater Blvd. Construction began on Oct. 10, and is scheduled to be finished in December, according to the filing.
Once completed and open, the Sugar Land store will be Clean Juice’s seventh location in the Houston area and its second in Fort Bend County, joining an existing store at 7109 Katy Gaston Rd. in the Katy/Fulshear area.
According to its website, Clean Juice specializes in cold-pressed juice, juice cleanses, smoothies, açaí bowls, avocado toast, sandwiches, and more.
For more information on Clean Juice, visit the shop’s website at cleanjuice.com.
