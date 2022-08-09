A barbecue shop on the northern edge of the county is set to reopen its doors in the next few weeks, according to the restaurant.
Midway BBQ, 6025 Highway Blvd. in Katy, will reopen its doors on Sept. 1, according to a July 20 news release from the restaurant. The release said it had been closed since February 2021 as the restaurant worked to rebuild from a fire that destroyed the inside of the building.
Herman and Trish Meyer founded the barbecue shop in the mid-1990s, according to the restaurant’s website. Since the fire, the restaurant had been serving a limited menu at Midway BBQ Jr., 6191 Highway Blvd., which will remain open until Aug. 25.
As a result of the rebuild, the restaurant said it has added a third smoker to the new smoker room, expanded the service kitchen, food service line, built a new catering kitchen, added a bakery kitchen area, and more.
“We have wanted to post this for a very long time, we now feel confident with our reopening timeline,” the release said. “…We would like to thank the whole community of Katy for continuing to visit and support us over the past 14 months at Midway BBQ Jr.”
To stay up to date on the re-opening, follow @midwaybbq on Facebook or visit the restaurant’ website at midwaybbqkatytx.com.
Ky’s Kuisine pop-up happening Saturday
According to the company’s Facebook page, empanada house Ky’s Kuisine is hosting a pop-up tasting this weekend.
The post says Ky’s Kuisine will host the pop-up at Dulles Nutrition, 609 Dulles Ave. Suite 800, on Aug. 13 from 4-7 p.m. Among the options available will be chicken and potato empanadas along with beef, potato and chorizo, and veggie madness empanada – among others – according to the restaurant.
For more information on this and future events, follow @kyskuisine on Facebook, visit https://linktr.ee/kyskuisine or call 832-271-5111.
Brett’s BBQ participating in Texas Monthly festival Nov. 6
In addition to the impending opening of its new Katy/Fulshear area location later this month, Brett’s Barbecue Shop is taking part in a festival dedicated to the state’s best BBQ joints later this year.
On Nov. 6, the restaurant will be part of Texas Monthly’s annual BBQ Fest event in Lockhart, dedicated to featuring barbecue joints on Texas Monthly’s most recent ranking of the top 50 BBQ spots in the state according to the event page.
Owner Brett Jackson started the oak-smoked, Central Texas style barbecue joint in October 2018, and Texas Monthly named the restaurant to its 2021 “50 Best BBQ Joints” list.
“Join us in Lockhart on Nov. 6 for the final day of the biggest TM BBQ Fest in history,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
To buy tickets to the BBQ Fest event, go to texasmonthly.com/event/2022-tm-bbq-fest-lockhart.
