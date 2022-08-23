A Richmond-based gourmet comfort food restaurant is planning to open up a second Fort Bend County location in the next couple of months.
Ramble Creek Grill has plans to open a new restaurant in Missouri City at the site of the old Cabo Dogs (7022 State Highway 6 Suite 100) in October. Owner Richard Harris said in a Facebook message to The Star that he is shooting for Oct. 1 as a tentative opening date.
“We are super excited to be part of the community,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “…Thank you to all our amazing customers, this wouldn’t be possible without you, and we are so thankful.”
The restaurant will continue operating its original location at 7930 W. Grand Parkway South in Richmond.
Follow @ramblecreegrillgp or visit ramblecreekgrill.com for more information and to stay up-to-date on the new restaurant.
Brett’s BBQ hosting weekend pop-up
Even though its old Katy location has been closed for more than a month, Brett’s Barbecue Shop is still serving its fare in the area to tide patrons over.
This Saturday and Sunday, Brett’s BBQ will host a curbside pickup pop-up event at its original location (606 S. Mason Rd.) where community members can place an order online and pick it up at the original Katy location, according to its website.
All orders can be picked up either day between 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information on the pop-up event or to place an order for pickup, visit the restaurant’ website at brettsbbqshop.squaresite or follow them on social media.
Sugar Land coffee shop offering tasting workshop
A Sugar Land coffee shop is offering community members a chance to expand their taste palate.
In September, Blendin’ Coffee Club in Sugar Land will be bringing back its Coffee Tasting Workshop, according to an Aug. 16 Facebook post from the company.
“You will be able to expand your palate, learn how to evaluate coffee and gain techniques to seek out your next favorite cup,” the shop wrote.
Only six seats are available for the workshop. To sign up, visit Blendin’ Coffee Club’s website at blendincoffeeclub.com.
