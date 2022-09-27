A national steakhouse chain has opened a new restaurant in the northern part of Fort Bend County.
On Sept. 20, Saltgrass Steakhouse opened at 8506 Syms Road in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. It is the third location in Fort Bend County for the steakhouse, joining existing locations in Sugar Land and Missouri City.
Like many of its sister restaurants, the Fulshear menu will feature seafood, chicken, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s website at saltgrass.com
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles open in Sugar Land
On Sept. 2, dual-concept restaurant Poke Burri and lifting Noodles opened its doors in Fort Bend County at 1525 Lake Point Parkway Suite 400 in Sugar Land. It is the second Houston-area location for owners and Sugar Land natives Shawn and Vanshika Vipi.
Poke Burri offers poke bowls, sushi burritos, and build your own options. Lifting Noodles, meanwhile, features a variety of ramen including the 1-UP bowl with kale noodles in creamy vegetarian broth.
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles will be open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery from UberEATS or Doordash. For updates on events, secret menu items, and more, follow them on Instagram at @pokeburrisugarland or visit pokeburri.com.
Utah-based soda shop coming to Katy
A Utah-based soda shop is coming to Katy next year.
Per a report from Community Impact, Quench It Soda is planning to open six Houston-area locations in the coming years, including a location Katy next year, though the report said an exact location has not been specified.
According to its website, Quench It Soda’s menu features popcorn, pretzel knots, Italian sodas, fruit smoothies, and more.
For more information on Quench It Soda, visit their website at quenchitsoda.com.
