A South African restaurant with locations all around the country is making its first foray into Texas next year, and one of the new locations will be in the northernmost part of the county.
Nando’s PERi-PERi on Thursday announced its first new major market expansion in more than seven years, and one of its new locations will be in La Centerra in the Fort Bend County portion of Katy. The restaurant has plans to open the Katy location by the spring of 2023, according to the release, along with another one in Montrose shortly beforehand.
The release said Nando’s marinates flame-grilled chicken in PERi-PERi – or African Bird’s Eye Chilli – sauce for at least 24 hours before grilling it over an open flame and basting it with PERi-PERi sauce to the customer’s preferred spice level.
Nando’s has more than 50 locations nationwide as well as its flagship restaurant in Johannesburg, South Africa. The two Houston-area locations will be the restaurant’s first Texas spots.
“Our authentic flavors were born in South Africa, but are built for Houston,” Nando’s CEO John Fisher said. “We can’t wait to welcome Nando’s newcomers and loyalists who have long lobbied for us to come to Texas and to this fast-growing city known for its incredible diversity and culinary scene.”
For more information on Nando’s, visit its website at nandosperiperi.com.
Korean street corn dogs coming to Sugar Land
A Korean street corn dog restaurant is making plans to open multiple restaurants in Fort Bend County later this year.
When they open, Two Hands restaurants at 3540 State Highway 6 and 13550 University Blvd. will be the eighth and ninth Texas location for Two Hands, which has dozens of locations in 19 states throughout the country, and its second and third locations in the Houston region.
According to its website, Two Hands offers seven different types of Korean street-style corn dogs such as the Injeolmi Dog, which has bean powder and Two Hands’ sweet sauced caked on top of the traditional corn dog.
For more information, visit their website at twohandsus.com
Texas A&M AgriLife opens local vegetable garden education center
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service opened the Vegetable Garden Enhancement Project created by the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners on June 3 in Rosenberg, according to a news release.
According to the release, the new vegetable garden project at 1402 Band Road was created to help “empower urban communities to use agriculture and conservation as a platform to promote education, sustainability and community,” as well as with inherent food needs.
In addition to providing residents in need with food assistance, the release said the garden is used to teach both children and adults about growing food successfully in a home environment.
