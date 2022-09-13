One of Fort Bend County’s bustling hotspots will host an Oktoberfest next month.
On Oct. 1, Sugar Land Town Square will put on the event from 4-9 p.m., which will have a biergarten, local marketplace by Boho Market, live music and dancing and traditional German food along with games, contests and more.
A news release said the Flying Saucer Biergarten will also feature dozens of different brews, and there will also be Oktoberfest-inspired dishes by Town Square restaurants including Mahesh's Kitchen, The Rouxpour, The Sweet Boutique, and more. There will also be Dachshund Dash, stein races, and stein holding contests, tarot card readers and more festivities.
“We are excited to bring this special cultural and community festival experience to Sugar Land,” said Matt Ragan of Rebees, which co-manages Sugar Land Town Square.
Brandani’s donating to Lunches of Love
Each Tuesday through the end of this month, a Missouri City restaurant is donating a portion of its sales to a local charity dedicated to providing meals for children in need.
Brandani’s Restaurant and Wine Bar, 3340 FM 1092 in Missouri City, will be donating 20 percent of its sales from both dine-in and takeout orders to Lunches of Love to help end hunger in the Fort Bend community.
Lunches of Love is a Rosenberg-based charity that provides free nutritious sack lunch during extended school holidays and weekends, according to its website. Visit lunchesoflove.net for more information on the charity.
Floyd’s Seafood hosting annual charity golf tournament Sept. 19
A Houston-area seafood restaurant with a Sugar Land location will host its annual charity golf tournament benefiting a national charity next week.
On Sept. 19, Floyd’s Seafood – which has a local restaurant at 16549 Southwest Fwy. in Sugar Land – will have its annual Dawg Daze Golf Tournament in celebration of owner Floyd Landry’s birthday, with all proceeds from the tournament going to the Make A Wish Foundation. Proceeds will come from registration fees, a silent auction, and more.
Registration is $600 per team, and teams can sign up at floydsseafood.com/floydsbirthday.
