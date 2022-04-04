Have you ever wanted to get a sense for tried and true Louisiana food? Local residents will have the chance during a festival in Sugar Land next month.
On May 21, there will be a Taste of Louisiana Festival from 2-9 p.m. at Sugar Land’s Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway.
According to the event page, the event will include more than 20 food vendors from Louisiana as well as live music from artists such as Big Freedia and the Soul Rebels. Also included will be a kids zone, hookah lounge, and a Bayou Crawfish and Beer Garden. Vendors will include traditional options as well as vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free options, according to the event’s website.
Tickets for the event are $25 for those ages 13 and up, while kids 12 years or younger will get in free Parking will be free.
Visitors are allowed to bring chairs and strollers to the event, but any outside food, drinks or coolers will not be allowed.
For more information on Taste of Louisiana 2022, visit the event’s website at thetasteoflouisiana.com. To purchase tickets for the event, go to eventbrite.com/e/the-taste-of-louisiana-festival-2022-tickets-88996580167.
Filli Café opens in Sugar Land
Early last month, the Fort Bend Star reported that a Dubai-based coffee shop was planning to open in the coming weeks. As of late March, that store is open.
According to a post on the shop’s Facebook page, Filli Café opened its doors in Sugar Land at 11920 Highway 6 in Sugar Land on March 18, marking the company’s inaugural store in America.
The store’s website says the concept specializes in things such as Zafran tea, coffee, mocktails, special iced chai tea and lemonade, fresh juices, and classic milkshakes in flavors such as mango and vanilla. Filli
Filli Café is open Monday through Thursday from noon-10 p.m., Friday from noon-midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
For more information, community members can call 832-532-1010 or visit the website at fillicafetexas.com/, or follow their Facebook page @fiLLicafetexas.
