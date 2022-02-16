A new Indian and Pakistani restaurant held its grand opening Tuesday in Sugar Land.
Elite Indo-Pak, 11941 State Highway. 6, is managed by co-owners Saeed Ali and Tajddin Momin.
Imperial Spice, the restaurant’s grocery store companion, opened Feb. 15. The store has more than 10,000 square feet and offers a variety of products like authentic halal meats and Indian and Pakistani spices.
For more information, call 832-661-5961.
BB Italia relocating to Sugar Land
The long-awaited return of a well-known Houston Italian restaurant is on the horizon.
BB Italia,16250-16100 City Walk Blvd., is headed to Sugar Land Town Square, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing.
The upscale Italian restaurant was scheduled to begin construction Feb. 1 and complete the
6,950 square foot space on June 30 at an estimated cost of $1,039,500.
Messages from The Star to the registered accessibility specialist, or inspector listed on the TDLR filing, the owner listed on the filing from LCFRE SugarLand Town Square LLC sent Feb. 4 were not returned. An email from The Star to a spokesperson from the Berg Hospitality Group Feb. 5 and multiple calls directed to a spokesperson Monday were not returned.
German Doner Kebab coming to Sugar Land
A Scotland-based restaurant chain serving a popular European rendition of a classic Middle Eastern dish is coming to Sugar Land later this year.
German Doner Kebab, 2148 Texas Drive, will open in the Sugar Land Town Square location that once housed a Jamba Juice, according to a TDLR filing.
The restaurant has a presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and Sweden, as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. German Doner Kebab has one U.S. location in New Jersey. Including the Sugar Land location, two out of the company’s five forthcoming restaurants will open within the Houston area, according to its website.
Renovations to the space are set to begin April 1 and are scheduled to be completed Oct. 1 at an estimated cost of $750,000 on the 2,595 square foot space.
A text message sent last Thursday to Jim McWhinnie (who is listed as the tenant for German Doner Kebab on the TDLR filing) seeking more information about the restaurant was not returned, nor was a call placed to McWhinnie Monday.
